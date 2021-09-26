Raila to Mt. Kenya: Walk with me towards a more united, prosperous country

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has sustained his Central Kenya tours, attending a church service before holding roadside political rallies in Laikipia County.

Raila’s Sunday visit coming just a day after he joined congregants of the Convention of All Israel Churches Kenya for service in Gilgil.

And Raila, it appears, is pleased with his recent inroads into the Mountain, a region perceived to be leaning towards his political nemesis Deputy President William Ruto.

“Happy to fellowship with the congregants at PCEA Nanyuki, Laikipia County. We pray for the health and well-being of all Kenyans and ask God to bless our nation and keep us united.” He said

Accompanied by former Parliament Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo and areas governor Nderitu Muriithi, Raila beseeched Central Kenya elaborate to rally behind his bid for the Presidency. He said, unlike Deputy President William Ruto, he has a solid plan to ensure Kenya is not only united but prosperous.

“You cannot tell Kenyans kazi ni kazi. Today in Laikipia, they very impressively laid out their challenges, and we had a comprehensive discussion on solutions. That is the sort of Kenya we want. A Kenya of solutions, not excuses, a nation at work and not bureaucracies. We want a working, efficient Kenya.” He said

The former Prime Minister says it is possible for Kenya to attain economic success just like countries such as China but maintained that there has to be a clear plan and not slogans to whip Kenyans’ emotions.

“Unity, peace, and a strong economy are possible. Ridding the country of Poverty and disease is possible….but it requires well-thought-out plans. Kenyans must be allowed to acquire skills and given an opportunity to serve the country doing jobs that are appropriate.” He said

“I am asking you to walk with me,” He told the crowds that had turned up to listen to him

Also accompanying Raila was Royal Media Services Chairman SK Macharia.