Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Presidential nominee Raila Odinga is urging the deputy President William Ruto to leave government instead of criticizing it from within. Raila who held a number of meetings in Nyandarua and Nakuru Counties said the DP should not use the tax payers money to fighting the government he is serving in. Raila promised to give Kenyans value for their money if he wins presidency in the August 9th polls.

