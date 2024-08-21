Raila to take part in live TV debate to outline his agenda for Africa

President William Ruto will officially launch the Former PM's campaign for the AUC Chairmanship on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is ready to face off with his competitors for the African Union Commission chairmanship to explain his agenda for the continent, according to the government of Kenya.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the debate, dubbed “Mjadala Africa,” will give Raila a chance to outline his vision and how he intends to lead the transformation of Africa through the implementation of the AU Mandate and Africa’s Agenda 2063. Mudavadi says African citizens and other stakeholders will also have time to engage Raila and the other three candidates on the issues they want addressed.

He believes the former prime minister will put his best foot forward and give a reason for all and sundry on the continent to back his bid to become the next AUC chair.

“Our candidate is undoubtedly experienced and well-prepared to participate in the live debate to engage the African people on how to propel the continent’s growth and ensure Africa achieves its goals of African integration and sustainable development, thus making our continent a major player in the Global Arena,” he said in a joint press briefing with the former Prime Minister.

Mudavadi, also the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, confirmed that Kenya has submitted the requisite documentation of Raila in the manner and form required by the African Union Secretariat.

He rallied Kenyans to support Raila and disclosed that President William Ruto will formally launch Raila Odinga’s candidacy in the continent next Tuesday.

“As Kenyans, we have always come together behind our own, whether on the track, the field, or the stage. Just as we cheered our athletes in the recent Olympics, let us lend our full support to Raila as he carries the Kenyan flag high in the race for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission,” he said.

“This is more than a candidacy. It is a national mission. Hon Raila Odinga represents Kenya’s voice, values, and aspirations on the continent. As he steps forward, let us stand with him, not just as a government but as a united people,” he said at a media briefing in his office.

Raila, appreciating the government for mobilizing support for his bid, said his engagements so far give him optimism regarding his chances of clinching the seat.

“I am happy that the Kenyan government has come forward to make me a candidate. We have submitted our candidacy as required by the AU. From now on, it is all systems go,” he said.

“I have had the occasion to travel across the continent, meeting with different African leaders. I have been very pleased and impressed with the optimism that these leaders are expressing regarding the African Union,” said Raila.

Even as he awaits the debate, the former PM addressed issues he believes ought to be addressed toward the prosperity of the continent. He said the African Union needs to be strengthened in order to enable African people to realize the dreams of the founding fathers of the continent for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa, “where the citizens themselves feel that they are free as a people and can work productively for the continent.”

“There are several areas where Africa has problems, such as issues of health, education, and wealth creation. Employment is a major issue. Many young Africans drown in the Mediterranean as they try to run away from poverty and challenges in the continent, seeking greener pastures in Europe. This does not have to happen,” he said.