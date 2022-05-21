Raila to vote hunt in Narok County

Raila Azimio la Umoja

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to visit Kilgoris Constituency, Narok County for a vote hunting mission on Saturday, May 21.

The Alliance premiers and leaders from the region are expected to accompany him led by Narok North Legislator Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta.

Kenta is the Narok County Orange Democratic Movement gubernatorial aspirant.

In his vote hunting mission ahead of the August Poll, Raila is expected to address public rallies in Kilgoris Town, Keyian and Lolgorian.

According to the latest figures obtained from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the cosmopolitan Kilgoris Constituency has a total of 74,481 registered voters.

  

