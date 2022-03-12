Raila Tosha, Kalonzo endorses Raila for presidency again

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has endorsed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s bid to be the 5th President of the Country during a rally at Jacaranda grounds.

Kalonzo who in the weeks preceding the Azimio La Umoja NDC had insisted he would not support Raila for again without a measure of reciprocation seems to have softened his heart especially after day long talks between the two at a Nairobi hotel.

Kalonzo’s party was among 21 parties that signed an agreement to join Azimio whose flag bearer is Raila.

The two alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta would later join thousands of supporters at Jacaranda grounds after witnessing the signing at KICC.

Kalonzo was the man of the moment as he announced Azimio and OKA had joined hands and will work together ahead of the elections in August.

“I thought my brother Raila would say ‘Kalonzo tosha’ this time round, but I say ‘Raila tosha’ again with an open heart,” He said as he led Raila to the podium to address his supporters.

Kalonzo said he has confidence in Raila’s commitment to fight corruption if elected saying Kenyans must be wary of electing leaders with a tainted background.

Kalonzo’s entry into Azimio all but seals the debate on whether he would lead a third force and sets the stage for a contest between Deputy President William Ruto and Raila.