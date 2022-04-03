Raila tours Lodwar, promises to transform Turkana’s economic fortunes

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has assured residents of Turkana County of enhanced security, improved infrastructure, and expansion of the local economy that relies mostly on livestock keeping.

Speaking Sunday in Lodwar town, Turkana county Raila reiterated that if elected, he would change the face of the arid region into an economic zone.

Azimio la Umoja presidential hopeful Raila Odinga led his party brigade to Lodwar in Turkana County on a vote hunting mission. Raila pledged to prioritize key sectors in the region such as health, security, roads network, and livestock if elected in the August 9 polls.

He took the opportunity to promote his Baba Care proposal saying citizens will be able to access medical services without much strain. Other leaders who accompanied drummed up support for Raila Odinga’s presidency terming him as a defender and a champion.