Raila tours Nairobi Eastlands after Mt Kenya Visit

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga says he will implement a comprehensive medical cover for all Kenyans if he is elected President in 2022.

Speaking at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi, Raila said access to quality healthcare is a right for all Kenyans irrespective of their social background.

Raila was back in Nairobi after a two day tour of Nyeri County to popularize Azimo La Umoja initiative.

He attended a church service in Donholm Estate Sunday morning accompanied by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Makadara MP George Aladwa ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna among others.

He would later tour Eastlands before addressing thousands of his supporters at the Jacaranda grounds.

Odinga hit out at the Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of insincerity in his campaign for the Presidency.

He urged Kenyans to embrace peace and shun divisive leaders saying the 2022 contest should be based on what one can do for Kenyans not which tribe he belongs to.

The leaders accompanying him said they will mobilize support for him across the Country once announces his bid on 10th December.