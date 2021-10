ODM leader Raila Odinga has revealed that it took the intervention of president Uhuru Kenyatta for him not to be charged with treason for his mock swearing in ceremony after the disputed presidential poll in 2017. Speaking Nyamirai, Raila said president Uhuru Kenyatta put aside all their political differences and sought a lasting solution to the political acrimony that rocked the country each election cycle. Achola Simon with the details.

