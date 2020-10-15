Raila urges corporate to support community clubs

The 18 times Kenya premier league champions will open their title defense against bitter rivals Tuskers Fc on the 21st of next month besides their continental assignments.

Cooperates have been challenged to step up and support community football clubs in the country to ensure their sustainability ahead of the new season.

This was said on Wednesday by the opposition leader Raila Odinga at two river mall when he witnessed the unveiling of a partnership between the Two Rivers Sports District and the reigning Kenyan premier league champions Gor Mahia.

”Its my my plea to all corporates and businessmen and women to come out and support these community clubs as they are a source of employment to many youths”Said Raila

The former Premier added that the launch of construction of Kisumu Stadium will be done next week by the government which will increase the number of stadia within the county to two in addition to Moi .

Under the deal, Gor Mahia were given a training ground at the two Rivers Mall owned by Cris Kirubi.

Kirubi urged the team to embrace a national outlook and not to limit themselves with Nyanza region.

”Gor Mahia is a big team and therefore its high time they embrace a a national outlook ”Said Kirubi

At the same time Gor mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier appealed to the government to allow football resumption in the country as it is a source of income to many youths ,reiterating their commitment to adhere to all covid 19 health protocols .

”I take this opportunity to appeal to the government thriough the health and sports ministry to allow resumption of football with strict adherence to covid 19 protocols”said Rachier

Raila and Kirubi each donated ksh 100,000 in support of the club’s training.

The 18 times Kenya premier league champions will open their title defense against bitter rivals Tuskers Fc on the 21st of next month besides their continental assignments.

