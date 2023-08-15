Raila urges Kalonzo led dialogue team to address its issues  

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called on the dialogue team to get down on serious business and address a myriad of issues that have been raised by his party.

Speaking in Emali during a burial service on Tuesday, Odinga said Azimio wants the high cost of living to be addressed and a special independent audit of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) election results to put to rest the issue of whom validly won the presidential election.

On the reconstitution of IEBC which Azimio has listed as part of the agenda in the dialogue talks, Mr. Odinga said the reconstitution of the electoral body should be all inclusive and that all stakeholders should be involved.

The ODM party leader reiterated his earlier assertion that Azimio is only interested in people’s issues being discussed and addressed and not power sharing agreement.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said he and members of his team in the dialogue committee will push for the Azimio agenda which he said represents the people of Kenya.

“We have an enormous responsibility to fix the problem and the time to do it is now. We have the platform to have the issues Kenyans have been raising addressed once and for all,” Kalonzo said.