Raila urges Senators to pass tea Bill

ODM leader Raila Odinga has appealed to Senators to pass the tea Bill in bid to reform the sector that has faced challenges in the past.

Through a statement on Monday, Raila tasked the Senators to pass the Bill and bring an end to dramatic scenes of farmers uprooting their crops or promising to do so because the crop no longer pays.

“Fixing the tea sector is a critical step to putting the country on a path of economic recovery through agriculture,” he said.

He said that the tea Bill is critical to ensuring financial security of the farmers.

The ODM leader also noted that the tea reforms could also be replicated in other sectors like sugar cane and maize that are equally riddled by misfortunes for farmers.

“The Bill will ensure that tea auction organisers, buyers and brokers pay farmers within 14 days from the proceeds of the sale of tea in addition to ensuring that factories pay 50 per cent of the sales to farmers among other benefits,” he added.

Raila called for an urgent revival of the Tea Board of Kenya and the Tea Research Foundation which used to carry out research on the sector in addition to creating efficiency and transparency in licensing tea brokers and marketing of tea produce.

“Passing the Bill would be an excellent Christmas and New Year gift to our long suffering farmers and the economy,” said Raila Odinga.