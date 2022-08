Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has described the presidential election petition before the Supreme Court as a do or die battle for what he termed as corruption cartels who he claims are prepared to compromise electoral systems to ascend to power. Raila who exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in their favour has however cautioned the international community against meddling in Kenyan affairs.

