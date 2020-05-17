Raila voices support for Keroche Breweries in tax war with KRA

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has defended Keroche breweries in its protracted tax war with the KRA saying it’s wrong to target a company of such magnitude without basis.

Speaking during the funeral of Tecra Wangari Muigai the daughter of Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja, Raila said it is immoral for institutions to use tax to bring down a local company that has has employed thousands.

He said he would stand with the Karanjas during a time when they are mourning their daughter and are in court with KRA over the Ksh 9B tax claim.

“The Government should support local investors who have used billions to construct such companies and KRA should not use its muscles to oppress investors.” he said.

Raila mourned Tecra likening her demise to that of his son Fidel Odinga five years ago terming it as the most difficult moment for him and the family.

“It’s very painful for a parent to lose a child and I take this opportunity to condole with the family during this very painful and difficult times.” he said.

And with BBI rallies halted due to COVID 19, Raila caused laughter among the mourners when he said that BBI is on half time and would continue once the virus is contained.

“Reggae has not stopped as some people want to believe and we shall definitely hit the ground running once we manage to contain this pandemic.” he said.

Nakuru Governor Kinyajui said the County will extend support towards Keroche Breweries terming the investment as the pride of area residents.

The Governor noted that the move to antagonize local investors was not auguring well with potential investors saying “We shall stand with the Karanjas at this hard times when all forces are unfairly targeting them for ulterior motives and I say pole sana for the loss of your daughter,” he said.

The two were accompanied by others leaders among them Senator James Orengo, Senator Moses Wetangula, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and NARC-K leader Martha Karua as well as former chairperson Maendeleo ya Wanawake Zipporah Kittony.