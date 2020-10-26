Raila vouches for a non-contested referendum

ODM party leader Raila Odinga is once again making a case for an uncontested popular initiative as the country prepares for yet another constitution review process.

In an apparent reference to previous constitutional plebiscites in 2005 and 2010, Raila said “there is no need for a Yes or No. Every voice has been heard and everyone will be heard.”

Addressing delegates drawn from the 47 counties during the unveiling of the final Building

Bridges Initiative report at the Bomas of Kenya, the former Prime Minister said the report presents the country with another opportunity to fix some of the issues deemed contentious in the constitution that was voted for and promulgated in 2010.

While urging those who have expressed scepticism over the contents of the report to support the recommendations therein, the ODM leader said the latest initiative is well-intentioned to take the country forward.

“2010 constitution was a ceasefire constitution. It’s a work in progress.” The ODM leader remarked.

Raila said this is especially the case given that the BBI document “is a result of extensive consultation with people of Kenya.”

While quoting the scripture, Raila who is also the AU special envoy on Infrastructural development noted that the progress has been all inclusive. He said those who still have issues with the recommendations made in the 204-page document should feel free to raise them but warned against wholesale condemnation and opposition of the process.

“Come let us reason together. Let us talk to each other and not at one another.”

He further dismissed claims the BBI was a platform aimed at fulfilling his presidential ambitions.

Kenya is bigger than all of us… this is not about me or Uhuru Kenyatta. I have not declared my bid for the Presidency in 2022.

According to Raila, BBI gives the country a chance to look at what is missing in the present constitution which he praised as the most progressive in the world. He highlighted this as one of the key drivers behind his decision to close ranks with his erstwhile political rival President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This is why we came together. We tasked this team (BBI Steering committee) to collect views of our people. From here we started a new journey. We crisscrossed the country and the people spoke.” He said

According to Raila, BBI will give Kenyans an equal opportunity to create wealth. He charged that no Kenyan should sleep without food or fail to access medical services when sick.

“This is the Kenya we want. We want to have an equal society.“ Raila said

In building a cohesive and a united country, Raila challenged Kenyans to stop identifying themselves on the basis of their tribes.

“We should all have one identity. That of Kenya. That is why we have this process.” He said

The former premier also appeared to hit out at deputy president William Ruto over early campaigns which in his opinion appear to imply that President Kenyatta’s government has not done enough to empower the youth. He said the DP cannot delink himself from the current government.