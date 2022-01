ODM leader Raila Odinga has pledged to deal with historical injustices that the North Eastern region has faced resulting to derailed development in the Arid and Semi-arid areas. Speaking when he met North Eastern Leaders under the UPYA movement and leaders from Kilifi, Raila urged them to sell the Azimio La Umoja movement to the grass root saying his will be an all inclusive government seeking a unity of purpose for all Kenyans.

