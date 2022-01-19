Raila vows to end perennial marginalization in North Eastern region

ODM leader Raila Odinga has pledged to deal with historical injustices that the North Eastern region has faced resulting to derailed development in the Arid and Semi-arid areas.

Speaking earlier today when he met North Eastern Leaders under the UPYA movement and leaders from Kilifi, Raila urged them to sell the Azimio La Umoja movement to the grass root saying his will be an all inclusive government seeking a unity of purpose for all Kenyans.

The ODM party leader began his day at the Serena hotel where he met leaders drawn from Northern Kenya under the UPYA movement led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Raila urging them to be Azimio la Umoja ambassadors in the North.The leaders who pledged their support for Odinga said since the onset of the handshake the region has realized significant developments.

On her part Isiolo senator Fatuma Dullo said the region has been in the political cold for many years and they want to ensure they sit at the decision making table in the next government.

The former premier would later meet leaders from Kilifi and Turkana counties at Chungwa house calling on them to support his presidential bid and ensure majority representation of the party in the next government.

The ODM leader also took a swipe at the bottom-up economic model being advanced by Deputy President William Ruto saying it is not economically viable in the country.