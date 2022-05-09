Raila vows to jail corrupt leaders if elected President in August

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga has vowed to jail corrupt leaders if he ascends to power in August,

Speaking in Kajiado when he attended Governor Ole Lenku re-election campaign ceremony Raila said he will not spare any leader regardless of their rank in society in his fight against corruption.

Raila dismissed the bottom ups economic model theory advanced by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) saying it is unrealistic and unsustainable.

He said that under his leadership he will focus on industrialization under one County one product.

Raila further endorsed Governor Joseph Ole Lenku for re-election saying he deserves a second term to complete his development projects.

Lenku who spelt out his 2022-2027 manifesto said devolution will be more successful under Raila’s leadership.

Suna East Mp Junet Mohammed at the same time dismissed the defection of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kilifi counterpart Amson Kingi to Kenya Kwanza terming the two a liability.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu said that those rushing to UDA are driven by selfish interest saying Raila will not compromise on his beliefs.