Raila vows to lead Kenya toward economic liberation

ODM leader Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to join him on a journey to take Kenya into a third and final liberation.

After the struggle for independence which was followed by a push for constitutional reforms, the former prime minister noted that Kenya now needs to rally together in a struggle to liberate the economy.

Raila disclosed that he intends to lead an economic revolution that will create an enabling environment for growth, employment creation, and the expansion of the country’s industrial base.

“For almost 60 years, our people are still struggling to afford basic things. We are also struggling to provide job opportunities for our people.” He said.

Speaking at Chungwa House Wednesday when he received political defectors from Meru County into the Orange Party, Odinga noted that lack of opportunities had prompted a huge struggle for positions in government.

“Our people are fighting to have opportunities in government because there are no jobs. In other places like in the US, people don’t want to work in government. They prefer working in the Private sector where salaries are better. It is possible to change all this,” He said noting that his mission is to take Kenya to greater economic development.

He says this journey requires a people dedicated to a better Kenya and whose commitment is to ensure ‘we make Kenya bigger and greater in every sector of the economy.’

Raila says he will continue championing the unity of the country, noting that this will provide a solid foundation for development. He said Kenyans must reject leaders not keen to foster harmonious existence in the country.

“We have to think Kenya first. As leaders, we have the responsibility to encourage our youth to shun tribalism and be proud of being Kenyans” he said.

He added that everyone must be proud of being Kenyan and speak proudly about their country. “We must be Kenyans first before our trib. Nobody chose to be born where they are today”.

The defectors were led by Jacob Nairoti, who until today was the regional coordinator of the ANC party in the Mt. Kenya region. Others who defected to the party were former Member of Parliament for Ntonyiri (presently Igembe North) Mr. Ntoithia M’mthiaru, Hon. Lucy Mukaria, a Member of the Meru County Assembly and former Permanent Secretary Mukiri Kirinya.

M’mthiaru said his decision to decamp to Raila’s outfit was informed the former PM’s political stand as well as demonstrated capability to transform Kenya.

Others present during the occasion were Dr. Oburu Oginga (MP-EALA), Secretary-General Mr. Edwin Sifuna, Dagoretti North MP Mr. Simba Arati, his Rangwe counterpart Dr. Lillian Gogo and the ODM Executive Director Mr. Oduor Ong’wen.