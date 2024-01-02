Raila wants government to review taxes, says cost of living unbearable

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga continues to pile pressure on the government to address the cost of living.

According to the opposition leader, President William Ruto’s administration must do everything in its power to reduce the prices of essential commodities, particularly by reviewing taxes.

“We want 2024 to be better than 2023. This is why we are telling the government to lower taxes and bring down the cost of living,” said Raila in Kakamega during a tournament organized by area Governor Fernandes Barasa

The Former Prime Minister said the current tax regime is burdensome to Kenyans and unsustainable.

Raila recently disclosed that the opposition will resort to mass protests in the event the government remains reluctant to review taxes that came into force as a result of the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.