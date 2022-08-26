Raila wants to force a ‘Handshake’ Govt, Ruto tells Supreme Court

President-elect William Ruto has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga challenging the declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati that he won the August 9 2022 Presidential race.

In his response to Raila’s petition and seven others challenging the outcome of the poll Friday, the Deputy President insists the election was valid, and that he was duly elected as President of the Republic of Kenya.

He accuses Raila of seeking to use the justice system to be coopted into government, saying this is not the first time he is doing so.

“I earnestly believe…..that the Petition and the surrogate Petitions are a subterfuge for the 1st Petitioner’s (Raila) perennial stratagem of fomenting a constitutional crisis as a means of forcing the winner of a presidential election to enter into yet another “handshake” government,” he said in a retort filed by his lawyer Kithure Kindiki

Ruto wants the court to look back into Raila’s history of participation in Presidential elections, where after, he argues the former Prime Minister has been reluctant to concede defeat.

“The Petition marks the third time, in ten years, that the 1st Petitioner has filed a presidential election dispute before this Honourable Court. Relatedly, the 1st Petitioner has been involved in a series of shockingly similar acts in the last thirty years of consistently disputing presidential election results and fomenting national crises after losing,” he said

“The first distinct common feature that underlies the 1st Petitioner’s thirty-year pattern of strikingly similar acts after every presidential election is disingenuous disputation of presidential election results as a means of forcing the winner to share power through unconventional and extra-constitutional government arrangements popularly known as “handshake.”,” he told the apex court.

Throughout all the Presidential elections he has participated in, Ruto says Raila has also found fault with succeeding electoral agencies, as well as pushing for the ouster of their chairpersons, citing clamor for the removal of previous bosses namely; Samuel Kivuitu and lssack Hassan and now Wafula Chebukati.

Ruto has described Odinga’s and other petitions against his ‘win’ as a “story full of sound and fury, signifying nothing” and labeled controversies cited in the petitions as “Much Ado About Nothing.”

“I have specifically formed the impression, that the 1st Petitioner has no genuine grievance against the conduct or result of the election but merely wants to have another bite at the cherry through a judicially forced re-run,” he said

Ruto insists that it is against the public interest to keep the country in a perpetual electioneering mode as Raila ‘has done throughout his thirty-year pattern of strikingly similar acts’.

According to the DP, Kenyans have already moved on from the electioneering euphoria, citing ‘peace and calmness’ that followed the declaration of the result of the election and the return to normalcy.

He has asked the Martha Koome-led Court not to be ‘hoodwinked’ into nullifying the election or entertain the idea of subjecting Kenyans to another Presidential poll.

“It would be too disruptive for our ailing economy and callous in the extreme to return the country to electioneering mode without compelling legal and factual justification,” he pleaded with the country’s top court.

