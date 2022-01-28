Raila wards off ‘Project’ tag, believes Mt. Kenya will back his bid

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has downplayed claims that he is a ‘project’ in his quest to become Kenya’s 5th president. Speaking during the burial of Mama Jacinta Wanjiku Karugu, mother to the Nyeri County Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, the former premier insisted that he has what it takes to independently convince Kenyans to support his 2022 presidential bid. Raila also used the platform to advocate for women’s rights condemning the frosty relationship between Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his Deputy Caroline Karugu which resulted in Karugu sueing the county boss for withholding her salary since November 2019.

