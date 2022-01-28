Raila wards off ‘Project’ tag, believes Mt. Kenya will back his bid

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Friday vehemently fought off claims that he was a ‘State Project’ in the August Presidential elections.

The former Prime Minister argues that ‘Project’, a tag denoting support from the incumbent administration, doesn’t describe the person he is, even as he reiterated that he doesn’t need state support to win the poll.

“I am not anyone’s project. Raila Odinga cannot be a project. Raila Odinga is Raila Odinga.” he said

Speaking in Nyeri during the burial of Jacinta Wanjiku Karugu – mother of Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, the Orange party boss expressed optimism that Mt. Kenya region, with the largest vote basket, will rally behind his behind to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“They said Raila cannot climb the mountain, but I have scaled the mountain. And I will go all the way to the peak,” he said

Raila drummed up support for ‘Azimio la Umoja’ saying the movement’s main objective is to promote unity and harmony in the country. According to the ex-PM, the country’s development aspirations will not be realized for as long as Kenyans are divided.

“There is no path to jobs, good schools, hospitals, industries and security other than political stability and putting the people and nation first.”

“Nowadays I preach the gospel of Azimio la Umoja. This is a declaration of unity. And it is in the Bible in the book of Psalm 133 which says ‘how good and pleasant it is for people to live in harmony and unity’. That is why I want our people to love one another and stay in unity.” He said