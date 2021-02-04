Raila: We have the momentum, BBI will sail resoundingly

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has dismissed reports indicating that the Building Bridges Initiative report will suffer a huge defeat once and if it is subjected to a popular initiative.

Instead, the former Prime Minister says the initiative is quickly earning the support of all Kenyans as the report’s contents become clear by the day. According to Raila, misinformation regarding what is contained in the report has been rampant and is only aimed at discouraging Kenyans from backing the report.

He is however confident that the majority of Kenyans will see the importance of BBI and throw their weight behind it when the time comes.

“We have the momentum on our side in support of the BBI. There are those who want to oppose it but they still don’t know, they are not even sure whether they should be opposing or supporting it. I see a big win in the assemblies and also in the referendum.” Raila said

Apart from misinformation, Raila claims that some leaders who are opposed to the BBI have been trying to influence Kenyans by way of bribery so as to ensure they do not back the report.

“We know there are those who are running around trying the bribe the people with money. There is a lot of money being poured around to different groups here and there.” He lamented.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders from Kajiado County led by area governor Joseph Ole Lenku, the ODM leader disclosed that the BBI proponents will begin traversing the country once again in a bid to counter the false narratives surrounding the BBI.

“From tomorrow we will be touring Turkana county to spread the BBI message there. We will go to the length and breadth of our country to convey this message to our people to rally them behind this noble idea.” Raila said

During the meeting, the Maasai leaders, who included MPs, Senators, Women Reps and some members of the County Assembly, pledged their support for the BBI even as they promised to carry out campaigns to popularize the initiative.

Members of Kajiado County Assembly present also undertook to pass the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and join the list of counties that will approve the report.

“We are calling on Kenyans to support BBI. We will be attending joint meetings, rallies, and church services so as to drum up support for BBI before our people.” Governor Lenku vowed.

Coming to today’s meeting with Raila, the group had raised issues about land and resource sharing but later expressed satisfaction after clarifications from the former Prime Minister.