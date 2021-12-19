Raila: We shall soon work with Mudavadi together again

ODM Leader Hon. Raila Odinga says there is nothing to stop him and ANC leader Hon. Musalia Mudavadi from working together again ahead of the next general election.

Mr. Odinga says his friendship with Mr. Mudavadi dates back to their days in parliament and in government where they served together and which he describes as having been cordial.

Speaking in Mululu village on Saturday during the funeral of Mama Rosebella Jerop Mudavadi, a widow of the late Hon. Moses Budamba Mudavadi, and step-mother to Mr. Mudavadi, the ODM leader said he was optimistic that the two will get back together to continue with their pursuit of the elusive prize.

“We were together in 2007 and again in 2017. We went hunting but our prey was grabbed from us by a hyena” he said.

Mr. Odinga said politics of tolerance and sobriety should guide the ongoing campaign and cautioned politicians against insulting each other in the name of seeking votes.

“Hon. Agoi says I had only one bullet. No. I only used the spear to pierce the prey. The bullet is still intact and I am ready to use when we go back to hunt” he said.

He urged his supporters and those of Mr. Mudavadi to be tolerant saying that he will soon have a meeting with him to discuss the next cause step.

Mr. Mudavadi also called on politicians to stop chiding each other saying politics is not about keeping grudges. “In politics, we must learn to listen to each other and give honest opinions where necessary but not resorting to insults” he said.

He said he does not have any personal issues with Mr. Odinga adding that they have had a long history of friendship which cannot be destroyed by politics.

The funeral was attended by thousands of mourners who included Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, area MP Alfred Agoi his Lugari counterpart Ayub Savula, Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala among others.

Mama Rosebella was the second wife of senior Mudavadi and co-wife to Mama Hanna Mudavadi who died in December last year.