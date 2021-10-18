Raila woos Meru voters, pledges new markets for miraa farmers

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga took his campaigns to Meru county where he received a rousing welcome from the residents.

The former Prime Minister who has set his eyes on the country’s top seat in next year’s general election pledged to support miraa farmers by exploring new foreign markets for the product.

Amid applause from an ecstatic mammoth crowd that turned up to meet him, Raila accompanied by the County boss, Governor Kiraitu Murungi promised to negotiate for the sale of miraa in foreign countries including the DRC.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho drumming up support for his party boss declared Mombasa a free market for the commodity.

Raila has been on a sustained charm offensive to ramp up his support base ahead of the August poll.

Besides Somalia which is a key market in the region, a number of African countries have reportedly shown interest in opening upmarket for the product.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards had embarked on plans to standardize miraa for international markets.

