Raila’s AU obligation takes him back to DR Congo

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is on a tour of the Democratic Republic of Congo, barely three weeks after he made another visit to the Central African country. Confirmation of Raila’s continental travel was made late Friday evening amid speculations over his silence after the aborted BBI signature collection launch on Thursday.

As the current African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, Raila confirmed that he was in DRC specifically to assess the progress being made in the construction of the Grand Inga Hydropower project.

“The Inga Hydropower project remains one of the key infrastructure projects within the entire African Union. I had a discussion on its importance and progress with the Governor of Haut- Katanga, DRC, Jacques Kyabula in Lubumbashi this afternoon.” Raila indicated in his Twitter account.

Just last month, the former Prime Minister was in DRC where he held a meeting with the country’s President Felix Tshisekedi.

Back home, however, talk regarding the fate of Raila’s clamor for a referendum has been rife. On Thursday, an event that had been planned for the launch of the collection of signatures in readiness for a popular initiative was called off by the BBI secretariat.

This coincided with unconfirmed reports indicating that deputy president William Ruto, who rarely sees eye to eye with Raila and who is opposed to a contested referendum, held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on the day of cancellation of the signatures function. As to whether indeed, the meeting between the DP and his boss happened or that their talks revolved around the BBI is matter of conjecture.

Ever since then, both sets of supporters have been involved in heated verbal exchanges regarding the direction the whole matter is likely to take.

But Raila’s whereabouts was not the only concern. For the better part of Friday, social media was inundated with questions over Deputy President’s exact location as well, amid claims that he had flown outside the country.

The actions and movements of the two political heavyweights clearly proving to be matters of enormous public interest.