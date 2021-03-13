Raila’s family, staff take Covid tests

ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s aide has tested positive for Covid-19.

Philip Etale, ODM Director of Communications made the announcement on his Twitter handle even as he asked Kenyans to pray for him.

POSITIVE…

Although devastated;

I remain strong, determined and in high spirits.

By His stripes, I will triumph. I will be healed.

Please pray for me dear friends.

In God I Trust. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 13, 2021

The former premier who is recuperating at the Nairobi hospital after testing positive for coronavirus had asked those who interacted with him to take the tests and go into self-quarantine.

A number of those who accompanied him for the tour have already been tested and majority have been cleared. About 30 staffers at Raila’s Capitol Hill offices have also taken the tests and sent on self-quarantine.

No close family member has contracted the disease.

In a statement on Thursday, Raila went public about his health status as he urged Kenyans to observe all containment measures.

“This evening, I received a briefing from the doctors who have conducted numerous and complicated tests on me for the last two days… While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorized the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19,” he wrote.

“I wish to use this opportunity to emphasize to our people that COVID-19 is real, it is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel” he added.

Raila had checked into Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday for a series of tests after complaining of fatigue when he returned from a gruelling five-day tour of the Coast region where he had drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday banned political and large social gatherings for 30 days as he announced a raft of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.