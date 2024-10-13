Raila’s ODM ratifies appointment of new leaders to steer party

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ‘s decision-making body has approved the appointment of new leaders to guide the party in light of recent developments impacting its senior members.

With Party Leader Raila Odinga now campaigning for the position of African Union Commission Chairperson, the party’s National Executive Council has approved the appointment of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o to serve as acting leader in his absence.

Raila believes that appointing Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, the founding Secretary General of the party, will enable him to focus on the final stages of his campaign for the AUC Chairmanship.

“While Raila Odinga is away campaigning for the AUC Chairmanship, the founding SG of the party, Anyang Nyong’o, will lead in an acting capacity,” the party stated.

The NEC also ratified the appointment of Governors Simba Arati (Kisii), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), and Senator Geoffrey Osotsi (Vihiga) as Deputy Party Leaders, officially replacing Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, who have been appointed by President William Ruto as Cabinet Secretaries for Mining and Cooperatives, respectively.

The meeting, chaired by Odinga, furthermore confirmed Governor Gladys Wanga as the party chairperson following the appointment of former chair John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury.

The party is set to conduct its elections before the end of the year, and Odinga is optimistic that those elected to various positions will revitalise the party.

“Our party elections next month will help inject fresh blood in the party and unify our party more” he said