Raila calls for support of local skills to boost production

ODM leader Raila Odinga has called for the support of local skills and rural industries to boost production of Kenyan products.

Raila said Kenyans can have quality MADE IN KENYA products if the government focused on transforming rural areas and developing skills.

Raila who picked Kwale County as a model, said area residents used pure home-grown skills to produce coconut oil and coconut milk just enough for home consumption.

He however said with a little input on sharpening the traditional skills, the country would have a locally owned coconut-based factory producing oil and Tui coconut milk fairly cheaply.

In a post on his twitter account, Raila said that going forward, investment in skills and rural transformation for local industrialization is a must, adding that every part of the country has a product that requires a little investment in local skills and rural infrastructure to turn around the people’s fortunes.