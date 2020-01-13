Rainfall expected over most parts of the country: weatherman

The Meteorological Department is warning of heavy rainfall in parts of the country.

In a post on its Twitter handle Monday, the weatherman said the rains will be accompanied by low temperatures from 12 degrees to 26 degrees country-wide.

It says areas likely to receive heavy rains include Nyeri, Makindu, Nairobi, Garissa, Kisumu, Voi, Narok, Lamu, Mombasa, Meru and Samburu. During mid-morning rains, most parts of the country were expected to experience showers with a bit of sunshine.

Last week, the met department said the heavy rainfall that has been experienced in many parts of the country will reduce.

The heavy rainfall experienced across the country late last year saw people losing property and lives, with landslides in West Pokot leading to the death of 53 people and hundreds of other residents being left homeless.