Rainfall expected over most places in Kiambu

Heavy rainfall is expected in Kiambu County over the week with isolated cases of light showers may some areas area County Meteorological Director Magdalene Gateri has said.

Giving the focus for the next week, Gateri added that intermittent cloudiness with light rains are however expected in the morning giving way to sunny intervals. While the nights will be partly cloudy.

“Occasional showers may occur over a few places but Rainfall is expected over most places during the second week of this forecast period especially from Friday 18th October towards the end of the forecast period.”, She noted

Gateri advised residents and farmers in general to speed up their land preparations as the onset of seasonal rains is approaching and expected to start from 3rd to 4th week of October 2024 saying the we are already in the third week which is 15th to 21st October.

She confirmed however that the County is expected to receive average to below-average rains for the season with poor to fair rainfall distributions that will see some breaks within the season.

“You are advised to take advantage of the coming rains and do timely planting. Rainwater harvesting should be enhanced”, Gateri said.

Yesterday Kiambu Country experienced heavy showers in the afternoon in Gichika, Mundoro as well as chania ward, Nguna sub location in Gatundu North.