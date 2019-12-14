Rainfall to continue into January 2020, says Met department

Written By: Slyvester Ruto
20

The Kenya Meteorological Department says the Rainfall being experienced across the country is expected to continue into January 2020.

However, the intensity is expected to reduce and there will be occasional breaks of dry spells.

In a statement by the Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura, she says rainfall is likely to cease during the fourth week of this month to the first week of January 2020 in Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Turkana, and Samburu counties.

The statement also says that rainfall is likely to cease during the first to the second week of January in counties in the Coastal strip, Nairobi, Mt. Kenya region, Western Highlands, Central rift and the Lake basin region.

Moreover, rainfall is likely to continue into January 2020 in Narok, Bomet and Migori counties.

