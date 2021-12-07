Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country including the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department seven day weather forecast, occasional isolated storms are likely over parts of the Highlands East of the Rift valley, the South-eastern lowlands and the Coastal strip.

Parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley and North-eastern Kenya are also likely to receive occasional rainfall.

North-western region is likely to remain sunny and dry.

Strong south-easterly winds with speeds exceeding 25 knots (12.9 m/s) are expected over some parts of North-western and North-eastern Kenya.