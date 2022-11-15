Rains to continue for the next seven days

Rains being experienced across the country are expected to continue for the next one week.

This is according to the latest weather report released on Tuesday by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Isolated storms are likely to occur in some parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Coast and North-eastern Kenya.

Although the rains were expected to peak this month, the coverage and intensity remain low. In the last week, the country recorded increased rainfall in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and North-eastern Kenya.

But much of the Northern Rift Valley, the Coast, and North-western Kenya remained dry.

“However spatial distribution is likely to continue being poor in the Coast, the South-eastern lowlands, Northeastern and North-western Kenya” indicates the weather forecast valid from 15-21.

Kenya was banking on the October-November-December 2022 short rains to mitigate the drought situation but the season has once again failed with rains poorly distributed, both in time and space.

Millions of Kenyans particularly in Arid and Semi-Arid counties face starvation due to inadequate rainfall over the last four seasons.

The onset month of October delayed whereas the peak month of November is below average.

The OND 2022 short rains season constitutes an important rainfall season in Kenya particularly in the Central and South-eastern regions of the country.

The temperature forecast indicates that for the larger part of the country, the season will likely bring warmer-than-average temperatures.

“Average daytime (maximum) temperatures are likely to be high (more than 30oC.) over much of the Coast, North-eastern and North-western Kenya. Average nighttime (minimum) temperatures are likely to be low (less than 10 oC) over some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley”, says the weatherman.

