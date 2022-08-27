Rampant Liverpool fire nine past Bournemouth

Liverpool got their season off and running in devastating fashion, equalling the Premier League’s biggest victory with a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at Anfield.

Monday’s defeat at Manchester United confirmed Liverpool’s worst start to a Premier League season in a decade but the rampant Reds swiftly put the record straight, matching United’s 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1995 to kick-start their campaign.

Scott Parker, while in charge of Fulham, was the last visiting manager to win at Anfield in the Premier League but there was to be no repeat as Liverpool raced out of the traps to banish their Old Trafford nightmare.

Roberto Firmino became the first Liverpool player to be directly involved in four goals in the first half of a single Premier League match (1 goal, 3 assists) and the first player overall since Harry Kane in February 2017 vs Stoke (3 goals, 1 assist).

Liverpool host Newcastle and Bournemouth entertain Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday. Liverpool then travel to Everton for the Merseyside derby on Saturday before Bournemouth make the trip to fellow newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest .

