Random coronavirus screenings begin in Nairobi

The government Saturday embarked on the random screening for coronavirus in highly populated areas in the Nairobi city.

The exercise which saw many Kenyan volunteer for the screening covered areas such as Gikomba, Muthurwa, Nairobi downtown Tea Room stage, Railways and some parts of Eastlands.

According to the Ministry of Health, the exercise will be replicated in all parts of the country until the threat of the disease has been neutralized.

The aim of the exercise is to establish potential cases among healthy individuals who are not displaying symptoms of the virus but might have been exposed to the virus.

The exercise involving thermal testing of the public after which persons with a high temperature of over 38 degrees will be probed for more symptoms using a specific case definition.

The case definition involves history of travel, coughing, sneezing, breathing and respiratory problems.

If a person tests positive for all the above symptoms, they will then be required to go hospital for a swab test from the nose and mouth which will confirm if it is indeed the COVID-19 disease.

Members of the public welcomed the testing with mixed reactions. The targeted testing was being carried out in Gikomba, Muthurwa, Tea room, Railways and some parts of Eastlands.

It will then be undertaken in slums and other high-density areas.

And just few meters from the screening spot, a sense of hygiene was in the offing with a number of hand washing stations installed at the Tom Mboya statue for the public.