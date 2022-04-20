Rangnick angry after Manchester United’s ‘humiliating’ loss to Liverpool

A clearly unhappy Ralf Rangnick branded Manchester United’s 4-0 rout by Liverpool at Anfield as “embarrassing and humiliating”, with Jürgen Klopp’s team pulling two points ahead in the Premier League title race before Manchester City host Brighton on Wednesday.

Rangnick made the surprise selection of Phil Jones in an unfamiliar three-man defence which was breached after only five minutes by Luis Díaz. Two goals from Mohamed Salah and a Sadio Mané strike completed a Liverpool league double over United with an aggregate score of 9-0.

🎙️ "It's extremely embarrassing." Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United were spectators in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last night. pic.twitter.com/eqLSAAfEUU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2022

Rangnick said: “It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating. We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jürgen Klopp came [in October 2015] they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows”

The defeat leaves United in sixth place, three points behind Tottenham in fourth, having played a game less, denting their Champions League qualification hopes.

While Paul Pogba may miss the next two matches after limping off in the first half, Klopp hailed a “perfect” night for his side. “It was top level, a great night, nothing to moan about football-wise,” he said.

Liverpool are the first team to score nine goals against Manchester United in a single Premier League season 😬 pic.twitter.com/MYguSnJn0F — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2022

During the match, supporters of both clubs joined in a minute’s applause in support of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy.

Heading into the final weeks of the season, the Reds, who have already won the Carabao Cup, remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple for an English club.

This latest display made them the first club to score at least eight Premier League goals against rivals United in a single season.