Rape and robbery suspect nabbed in Kabete

A suspect accused of robbing and raping a woman three weeks ago has been arrested.

39-year-old James Mwangi Wanjahi, who police say was on the run since February 17, 2024, when he committed the alleged offence, was arrested by crime research detectives based at DCI Headquarters.

The suspect was flushed from his hideout within Kabete area and a phone stolen from the victim recovered.

According to a police report, the suspect lured his 40-year-old victim into a business deal only to commit the abominable act.

The victim is said to have reported the matter at Kikopey Police Post in Gilgil indicating that a man, posing as a customer who knew her, had called her to Nairobi CBD to discuss a business deal on some supplies that he needed but turned against her when she boarded his car to go to a convenient place for the discussion.

On boarding the vehicle, the victim say she passed out only to gain her senses hours later to find herself abandoned in the same car at a thicket in Gilgil.

During the incident, she was robbed of 17,000 shillings in cash, stripped half-naked and raped.

The suspect has since been escorted to Gilgil Police Station and placed in custody pending arraignment.