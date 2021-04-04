The American rapper’s lawyer confirmed the news

American rapper DMX is in the hospital in serious condition following a heart attack.

Reports of his hospitalisation first surfaced online when Tabloid Magazine TMZ reported that the rapper had suffered a heart attack brought on by a drug overdose. However, speaking to American media, DMX’s lawyer Murray Richman said he could not confirm those reports by TMZ and didn’t know what had caused the heart attack.

“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill…I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

#DMX attorney Murray Richman spoke to ?@PIX11News? producer ?@AvaPittmanTV? Saturday evening, stating the artist was off life support after suffering heart attack but breathing on his own. Richman has represented Yonkers-raised rapper for years. pic.twitter.com/S45hdVhBwO — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 3, 2021

Murray has represented DMX for years.

Earlier reports had said the rapper was on life support but Murray told media he later begun breathing on his own.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been a global hip-hop icon since the ’90s. He has released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations including five number one albums, featuring hip-hop anthems such as “Party Up (Up in Here)”, “What’s My Name” and X Gon’ Give It to Ya.

The 50-year-old was taken to hospital in White Plains, New York late on Friday evening, Mr Richman said, where he is surrounded by his family.

