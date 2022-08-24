Rapper M.I Abaga returns with new album “The Guy”

The Nigerian rapper took a brief hiatus.

Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga has made a comeback with a new rap album, The Guy.

The lead single, of the same name, lends the album its upbeat sound while, through his lyrics, he seeks to reinvent himself once again through the release of his eleventh body of work released via record label Chocolate City.

In the single, M.I attests to his position as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable rappers. From the beat to the lyrical delivery, it delivers an enticing album opener from a rap artist.

Meanwhile, he also highlights the upward trajectory of his career is highlighted in “Bigger” in which he teamed up with fellow industry heavyweight Olamide and America’s Nas to deliver a groovy mid-tempo song.

The album delivers 12 songs including collaborations with Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Phyno and many more.

 

  

