Rapper Maandy drops new track; Uko??!

Maandy is one of Kenya’s most talented femmecees.

Maandy Kabaya is slowly but surely becoming a household name in the Kenyan rap game. The young and vibrant rapper/singer hails from Dagoretti South in Nairobi and has been doing music since 2016. She became popular with the track ‘Shash na Lipgloss’ last year, garnering a huge following thereafter. Since then she has gone on to release tracks such as ‘Sultan’, ‘Mtoto Anaweza’, and ‘Pon It’.

Most recently, Maandy was featured on Fena’s Black & Gold EP, on the song ‘P*ussy Power’. Her latest jam ‘Uko?!!’ is already streaming on all major platforms. The term ‘Uko’ directly translates to ‘where are you’ in English and is popular lingo for Kenyans. Whenever we are looking for a hangout plan, whenever we want to drop by someone’s spot, whenever we want to invite someone to come through, we simply ask, “Uko?”

The ‘Uko??!’ jam is full of Maandy exciting her kin to pull up and have a good time. Check it out: