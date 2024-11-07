Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is set to be released from prison after reaching an agreement to resolve recent parole violations.

Tekashi was detained on October 29 following accusations that he travelled without permission, failed mandatory drug tests, and did not comply with the terms of his supervised release, which was set in 2020 after a shortened prison sentence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This sentence followed his 2019 conviction on federal racketeering and gang-related violence charges involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a case in which he cooperated as a witness against other gang members, reducing his potential decades-long sentence to two years.

According to AP, Under the new arrangement, Tekashi will serve a month in jail, followed by consecutive months of home incarceration, home detention, and a curfew, all under electronic monitoring.

His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, expressed confidence that the charges for parole violations, which include claims of failing drug tests due to prescribed Adderall use, may be dismissed during the upcoming hearing on November 12.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said, however, said he would require each side to explain why a one-month jail sentence followed by three months of home incarceration, detention or curfew are sufficient for repeated violations of probation.