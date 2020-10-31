Rare Walker goal lifts Manchester City to seventh on the log

A rare goal from defender Kyle Walker was enough to beat Sheffield United and see Manchester City leap up to 7th position on the log.

Last season’s surprise package Sheffield United continued their free fall as they’re now firmly rooted at the bottom end of the table with 1 point out of a possible 21.

Manchester City got off to a good start and new signing Ferran Torres could have scored in the 7th minute had he directed his header goal wards.

The visitors who were dominant in possession almost scored a minute later when Raheem Sterling beautifully controlled a pass at the edge of the box and unleashed a ferocious strike but it was inadvertently blocked by a defender and deflected for a corner kick.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In a rare moment of quality; Kyle walker received a decent pass from Kevin De Bryune and conjured space to smash an unstoppable shot at the bottom left corner to give City the lead.

Chris Wilder side who rarely attacked didn’t have any attempt on goal not until the 35th minute when they won a corner but the away team’s defence was alert and nullified the threat.

By the time Michael Oliver was blowing the whistle to draw the half to an end, Chris Wilder must have been thanking the footballing gods for still being in with a shout to sneak a point.

His half time team talk somehow worked as his team became adventurous and Sander Berge was at the heart of all the good moves that they were strewing all over the pitch. The best of his industriousness being in the 70th minute; when he left three city players for the dead and, laid the ball to substitute John Lundstram inside the box only for him to skim it at the top of the bar.

City though produced a disciplined defensive display that saw them hang on to the priceless three points that ensure they continue their upward climb after a not so impressive start.

Speaking after the game a happy Kyle Walker had this to say: “off course I am happy that I scored, it makes it sweeter that it enabled the team achieve its objective of collecting the maximum points available. As you know, winning at Bramall Lane is never easy.”

Tell Us What You Think