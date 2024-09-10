Rarieda: Thugs raid gold mining firm for the sixth time this year

Armed gangsters struck again at a gold mining firm in Rarieda Sub-County barely a fortnight after a similar raid saw the company, Amlight Resources Company lose property worth millions of shillings.

In the latest raid at the company premises situated in Ramba village, Central Asembo location, the thugs struck shortly after 1.00 am while armed with crude weapons and tied up the night guards before vandalising property and setting ablaze two excavators.

Speaking to the media at the company premises, lawyer Danstan Omari lamented that this was the sixth attack this year and nothing seems to be done to put a stop to the perennial attacks.

He said that they have, on each occasion, reported to the police and security agencies and even filed cases in court but nothing seems to be moving.

Omari, who said that his life was in danger, said he has, on several occasions, been trailed by snipers in a bid to scare him from representing the company.

“The police and judiciary seems to have been compromised to frustrate the justice process” lamented lawyer Omari adding that they shall demand that all pending court cases involving Amlight Resources be transferred outside Siaya county where, he alleged, judicial systems seem to have been compromised.

He said that they are contemplating to sue the police for refusing to protect the company property despite several requests being made for the same.

Amlight resources company limited director; Amos Mabonga supported his lawyer’s statement blaming the judiciary and the police for the woes affecting his company.

Mabonga said his competitors have unleashed goons who have been trailing him, adding that he has only managed to survive through the grace of God.

Two weeks ago armed gangsters raided the firm and took off with equipment worth millions of shillings after breaking the perimeter wall and smashing offices and workshops.