Ras Al Khaima Half Marathon: Rodgers Kwemoi and Hellen Obiri finish in second positions

Kenya’s Rodgers Kwemoi finished second at the Ras Al Khaima Half marathon in Dubai,UAE.

Kwemoi, 2018 Commonwealth games bronze medalist posted 0:58.30 behind race winner Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo who cut the tape first in 0:57.56.

Another Kenyan Kenneth Kiprop was placed third after clocking 0:58.35.

Kiplimo kept his competitors at bay throughout the final stages of the race, maintaining a clear gap whenever the chasing pack looked to close the gap.

At the 10km mark Kwemoi and Abel Kipchumba who narrowly lost to Kiplimo in Lisbon, unsuccessfully combined with a few others in an attempt to rein in Kiplimo’s dominance.

The Kenyans were on the back foot almost immediately as the initial tactical splits by Team Uganda put Kiplimo firmly in control.

After 15 kilometres, Kwemoi improved marginally but it was too little too late for his competitors as he costed to victory.

Meanwhile two time 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri finished second in the women’s race after clocking 1:04.22 , 8 seconds behind victor Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair Gebru. Sheila Chepkirui was third.