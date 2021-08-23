Rastafari Society Of Kenya marks Marcus Garvey day by planting trees

The Rastafari Society Of Kenya,RSK, marked the Marcus Garvey day,a pan African advocate, by planting trees at Oloolua Forest,Karen, Nairobi .

RSK chairperson Lojuron Jaden announced the plan by the society to work with Kenya Forest Service,KFS, in helping restore indigenous trees after the group was identified as one of the forests’ user groups. The forest which covers 618 hectares is home to a significant acreage of indigenous trees.

‘’We being one of the groups that has been allowed to use the forest in a positive way by also taking care of it, we are also involving the youth in restoration of the forest which will help in restoring the indigenous species of the forest and not just the exotic ones that have dominated forests today’’, Lojuron stated.

The society seeks to plant 3 million trees across forests in Kitui,Nakuru,Kisumu and Makueni counties.

‘’On November 2ND we will also be planting trees in Nairobi, but already Nakuru is calling, Kisumu, Kitui and in makueni where things are already running with people already establishing nurseries, with the number of trees we intend to plant we can’t buy them everytime we want to plant so we will work with Kenya Forest Service to ensure that we get knowledge on indigenous seeds and help us establish indigenous nurseries as well ’’, Lojuron said.

He called for setting aside of the national tree planting day by the government saying this will shore up the forest cover ,akin to securing the country’s lungs.

‘ It’s important the government sets aside the environment day where everyone is given a seedling in every household to plant just one tree every year whole Kenya will be planting 47 million trees, only if everyone planted a tree that’s, but it has to begin with the nurseries and the support the communities around the forests are given’’opined Lojuron.

Kenya Forest Service has committed to give the society 10 acres at Ngong Forest so as to plant trees , with lojuron revealing‘’From there we can approach other KFS branches in counties and see how e can work with them,but it all has to start back here at home,in Ngong’’,he added.

The tree planting exercise was also graced by Venezuelan ambassador to Kenya Jesus Manzanilla who highlighted the similarities of approaches and initiatives taken by communities of the world in conserving forests.

‘’Given the commitment for sheer and determination, combining for the costs of the trees ,it’s a little bit costly yet these are not conservationists but they have united to just achieve the course, Venezuela have nice programme with the community as well and to me to participate with the community ,if we connect our relationship and environment then we are going somewhere’’, the diplomat said.

About Marcus Garvey

A pan African advocate born on August 17,1887 in St.Anns Bay, Jamaica.Garvey devoted his life to awakening the African Diaspora utilizing the aspects of pan African paradigm laid out by his predecessors Edward Wilmort and Hubert Harrison. In 1914 Garvey established the United Negro Improvement Association advocating self- determination and empowerment. He amassed global following and built largest black movements and his program for the redemption of African people was revered. He called for the return of the African people to their motherland.