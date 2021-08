The East African Community secretariat is calling on member states to ratify and implement the Regional Covid-19 Tourism Recovery Plan to help the bloc wither the impact of Covid-19 disruptions. EAC Secretary General Dr. Peter Mathuki says the plan is key in driving the recovery of the bloc’s tourism industry. Earlier, I had a chat with Dr. Mathuki on what the EAC secretariat is doing to deepen integration and promote trade, and filed the following report.