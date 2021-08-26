Ratification of covid protocols key to EAC tourism recovery, Mathuki says

The East African Community Secretariat is calling on member states to ratify and implement the Regional COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Plan to help the bloc wither the impact of COVID-19 disruptions.

EAC Secretary General Dr. Peter Mathuki says the plan is key in driving the recovery of the bloc’s tourism industry.

The impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism which resulted to travelers cutting down on tour activities saw the EAC Sectoral Council on Tourism and Wildlife Management meet and approve the EAC Regional COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Plan, which is set to drive the recovery of the tourism industry in the bloc from the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Mathuki, the COVID-19 pandemic has whittled down the gains made by EAC partner states in the tourism industry.

Even worse is the lack of standardized COVID-19 protocols, which is slowing the cross-border travel and trade.

The EAC Secretary General who has held meetings with leaders of the six partner states, says the application of the Democratic Republic of Congo to join EAC presents a win-win situation for the central African country as well as the existing EAC member states.

This includes an expanded market as well as manufacturing, value addition and a larger pool of skills in the East African Community.

Even as the EAC secretariat says the one stop border posts across the bloc have helped drastically reduce duration taken for persons and cargo to move across countries, our experience at the Namanga one stop border post was otherwise. We witnessed long queues and delays crossing between Kenya and Tanzania.

Dr. Mathuki who took over as the EAC Secretary General on 25th April this year, says donor apathy and hostility among the EAC partner states are key challenges facing the trading bloc.