Ray of hope as the number of recoveries from Covid-19 rise

The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 continues to rise giving hope that the fight against the disease is bearing fruits.

On Thursday, total recoveries crossed the 75,000 mark after 596 more people were declared free of the virus.

The situation is encouraging, given that, since the beginning of the week, data from the Ministry of Health shows that 2000 patients have recovered from Covid-19. What’s more, a third of these numbers are persons who had been admitted in various hospitals.

These statistics offer hope especially to hundreds who are currently admitted in hospitals or fighting the virus in isolation.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 843 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 6,090 are on home-based care.

“49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 21 on supplementary oxygen. 6 are on observation” Kagwe disclosed

In the latest figures, another 43 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of whom 33 are in general wards. 10 are in high dependency units.

In its 268th update on the covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry of health disclosed that 552 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 7013. This brings the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country to 93,405.

The data further shows that Homabay County has joined Nairobi and Mombasa as the counties recording a high number of covid-19 infections.

Unfortunately, 4 more patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,618.