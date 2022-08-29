Raymond Moi loses Rongai MP seat to UDA’s Chebor

United Democratic Alliance candidate in Monday’s parliamentary election in Rongai Constituency, Nakuru County, has trounced the incumbent Raymond Moi to become the next area MP.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Paul Chebor alias ‘Mamba’ clinched the seat after garnering 27,021 votes against Moi of KANU who got 14,715 votes.

Raymond Moi has served the constituency for the last ten years having won the seat in 2013 and successfully defended it in the 2017 elections.

Another former area lawmaker Luca Kigen (2007-2013), vying on the Chama Cha Mashinani ticket, came a distant third with a paltry 593 votes.

Chebor, a former MCA, was handed the certificate a few minutes to midnight having been officially declared the winner of the postponed poll which saw the voter turnout shrink to 50.20 percent.

